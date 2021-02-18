Latin American leaders to talk rebuilding trust with the US at Horasis event

Latin American relations with the United States faced a number of challenges over the past four years when it came to immigration, trade deals, security, and other issues brought to the forefront with the Trump administration.

Now at the start of a new era of U.S. leadership, Latin America and the rest of the world look to stabilize geopolitical relations with the U.S. and get back to business as usual. A number of leaders from the region will explore that key issue at the Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America, which will take place virtually on March 18 under the theme of “rebuilding trust.”

Specific Latin America-centric sessions will cover topics like investing in Puerto Rico and improving relations between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada, among other talks that will feature panelists from the region.

A session titled “Latin America and the U.S.: Strengthening a Natural Partnership” will include key government officials from Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Suriname as they discuss the trajectory of free market economies in the region and the impact of U.S. policy throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.

Horasis, a think tank based in Switzerland, has multiple international summits and meetings each year that bring together the world’s political and economic leaders to discuss the most pertinent global trends.

Notable political figures from the Latin American region that will take part in the March meeting are:

Juan Guiadó , opposition leader of Venezuela

, opposition leader of Venezuela Michelle Bachelet , former President of Chile and current United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

, former President of Chile and current United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Pedro Pierluisi , Governor, Puerto Rico

, Governor, Puerto Rico Rosalía Arteaga Serrano , former President of Ecuador

, former President of Ecuador Marta Lucía Ramírez , Vice President of Colombia

, Vice President of Colombia Paul Oquist Kelley , Minister of Presidency and National Policies, Nicaragua

, Minister of Presidency and National Policies, Nicaragua Juan Ariel Jiménez Nuñez , Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Dominican Republic

, Minister of Economy, Planning and Development, Dominican Republic Diego Mesa, Minister of Mines and Energy, Colombia

Minister of Mines and Energy, Colombia Jonathan Malagón, Minister of Housing, Cities and Territories, Colombia

In addition, several Latin American businesspeople will be on hand to speak, including:

Alejandro Valenzuela , Chief Executive Officer, Banco Azteca, Mexico

, Chief Executive Officer, Banco Azteca, Mexico Cynthia Castro , Co-Founder, Efecto Boomerang, Costa Rica

, Co-Founder, Efecto Boomerang, Costa Rica Victor Sabbia , Chief Executive Officer, Brokerware, Uruguay

, Chief Executive Officer, Brokerware, Uruguay Vivian Portella , Chief Executive Officer, B&T Global, Brazil

, Chief Executive Officer, B&T Global, Brazil Francisco Santolo, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Scalabl, Argentina

Joining them will be key business and governmental leaders from the U.S. and the rest of the world, including the current presidents of Armenia, Cape Verde and Namibia, as well as numerous former heads of state.

“The world is facing challenges not seen in generations,” said Horasis Chairman Frank-Jürgen Richter. “The time is now for leaders to come together and rebuild trust in our multilateral institutions to help deliver societies from the depths of economic depravity and create a more just, equitable and sustainable future for everyone.”

The Horasis Extraordinary Meeting on the United States of America is an all-day event taking place on March 18 from 6:30 a.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Those interested in viewing the extraordinary meeting can register here.